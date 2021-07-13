COVID-19 cases on the rise in 45 states

CNN– The progress we made in the fight against COVID-19 isn’t just stalling, it’s reversing. Cases are on the rise in 45 states, with average new daily infections up 47% over the past week.

Here at home, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported another 229 cases on Monday.

Doctors say the people ending up in the hospital are often younger and sicker, with the majority of them being unvaccinated. More often than not the lower a state’s vaccination rate, the higher the case count. According to data from the past week, states that have fully vaccinated more than half their people have about a third of average new cases compared to states that have vaccinated less than half their people.