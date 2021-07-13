RCSD: Man arrested after armed robbery at a gas station on Broad River Road, mother charged with obstruction

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a man and his mother are in custody after an armed robbery lead to the man barricading himself in the McDonald’s where they both worked.

Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, deputies say they were called to the CK Mart on Broad River Road for reports of a robbery. Authorities say a man in a McDonald’s uniform entered the store, threatened the clerk, saying he had a gun. According to investigators, surveillance video revealed that the suspect stole several lottery tickets and left the scene.

Deputies say the vehicle seen at the gas station was later spotted at a McDonald’s on Broad River Road. Deputies say they made contact with 39-year-old Simeko Thomas, the manager of the McDonald’s, but she refused to let law enforcement in or the employees out. Investigators say she locked the door, but they could see the robbery suspect, 18-year-old Direko Thomas, inside the restaurant with other employees. Authorities say RCSD’s Special Response Team was called to the McDonald’s after Direko Thomas barricaded himself inside the restaurant.

After negotiation, officials say the employees were let out and deputies made their way inside. Deputies say they brought Simeko Thomas into custody, and she is charged with obstruction of justice.

According to deputies, Direko Thomas was found hiding in the attic of the restaurant. Officials say he was arrested and charged with armed robbery and larceny.

Both individuals were brought to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.