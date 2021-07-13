Several states work on legislation forbidding schools from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations

CNN– Some parents are wondering if their kids will have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend school in the fall. For many states, that answer is no. At least seven states have enacted legislation that specifically forbids public schools from requiring vaccinations.

Most states have introduced general legislation that limits requiring people to demonstrate COVID-19 vaccination status. In many instances, those laws will likely apply to schools as well if passed.

Some parents have questions. For example, in most cases where COVID-19 vaccinations cannot be required, vaccines for diseases like measles and polio are still mandated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is not taking a solid stance on vaccine requirements in schools. The agency only urges schools to promote vaccination.