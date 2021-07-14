5 MUSC Health workers removed for noncompliance with vaccine policy

Five workers with MUSC Health have been removed after failing to comply with the healthcare provider’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. (WCIV){/p}

On Wednesday morning, MUSC officials confirmed to ABC News 4 that the employees had been “separated from the organization due to noncompliance.”

The provider said staffers were notified in April of the policy’s implementation, with leaders and new hires needing to be vaccinated first.

Officials added that all workers were informed that they had to be vaccinated by June 30.

“As with any policy at MUSC Health, termination of employment is a last resort for noncompliance,” stated MUSC spokesperson Heather Woolwine.

MUSC defines its personnel as “all MUSC Health employees, trainees, students/visiting students, volunteers, on-campus contractors, members of the medical staff, temporary workers, medical residents, and volunteers.”

Leaders added that the mandate extended to all workers, whether they were paid or unpaid for their duties.

