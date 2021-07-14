Benedict College to host Job Fair Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get out those resumes, Benedict College announced it will host a job fair this week.

It will take place Thursday, July 15 from 9am to 1pm.

It will include positions with the school, ranging from director of the honors program, to part-time assistant women’s basketball coach.

The job fair will take place in the David H. Swinton Campus Center Ballroom.

Click here for more information https://www.benedict.edu/benedict-college-office-of-human-resources-is-hosting-a-job-fair-on-thursday-july-15-2021/