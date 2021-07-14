Millions expected to receive refunds from the IRS this week

CNN– Check your mailboxes! About four million taxpayers can expect to get refunds from the IRS this week. That money will be paid to people who paid too much on unemployment compensation last year.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 excluded more than $10,000 of that benefit, but the law was passed after much of that money was already paid. The government began refunding it to some taxpayers in May.

The newest round of refund payments are scheduled to go out as direct deposits starting Wednesday.