Prisma: Increase in Delta variant cases in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Doctors with Prisma Health discussed the increase of the Delta variant in our state, as well as what parents need to know as back to school time approaches.

Local doctors say the majority of the 50% increase in cases over the past week are from the Delta variant. They urge folks to get their vaccine, which is just as effective against the Delta variant. They also urge parents to vaccinate their kids if they are eligible.