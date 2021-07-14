Top Senate Democrat supports bill to legalize marijuana

Associated Press,
From left, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., announce a draft bill that would decriminalize marijuana on a federal level Capitol Hill in Washington, on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. The bill, called the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act, would not only decriminalize marijuana, but also expunge the records of those with non-violent convictions related to cannabis and invest money into restorative justice programs. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate’s top Democrat is backing a bill that would strike down a longstanding federal marijuana prohibition.

Proposals to legalize marijuana are nothing new in Congress. But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is a sponsor of the latest effort. That underscores how a once-fringe idea is now mainstream.

The bill would treat marijuana much like alcohol or tobacco, allowing it to be taxed and regulated. States could still outlaw its use. And those under the age of 21 couldn’t purchase it.

It would remain illegal to sell significant quantities without proper licensing and authorization.

