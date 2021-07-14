Top Senate Democrat supports bill to legalize marijuana

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate’s top Democrat is backing a bill that would strike down a longstanding federal marijuana prohibition.

Proposals to legalize marijuana are nothing new in Congress. But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is a sponsor of the latest effort. That underscores how a once-fringe idea is now mainstream.

The bill would treat marijuana much like alcohol or tobacco, allowing it to be taxed and regulated. States could still outlaw its use. And those under the age of 21 couldn’t purchase it.

It would remain illegal to sell significant quantities without proper licensing and authorization.