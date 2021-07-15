AZ firefighters rescue man and his daughters after their vehicle was swept away by flood waters

CNN– Arizona firefighters rescued a father and his two daughters from a terrifying scene Wednesday. The family became stranded when fast moving flood waters from a powerful storm swept their vehicle away.

The situation was so dire, they had to move to the roof of the vehicle. The Golder Ranch Fire Department says no one was hurt in the incident. It was just one of several rescues in the area from vehicles that got stuck in water on road ways.

The storm also caused power outages, and one home was struck by lightning.