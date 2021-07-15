McCormick looking to hire its first Director of Taco Relations

CNN– If you are a taco fanatic, a big opportunity is here! The spice company McCormick has created what some may call a dream job, the first ever Director of Taco Relations.

It pays $100,000. The description says they will be the official eyes and ears for all things taco. Not only will they keep tabs on social media, but they will also develop recipes, travel and innovate in the McCormick lab. It’s a part time, limited engagement position which lasts up to four months.

If you think you’re a fit, submit a creative video showing why you would be perfect for this job. Videos must be no longer than two minutes, and the deadline is July 20.