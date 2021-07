20/21

WADSWORTH, ANTONIO SENTELL

DRUGS / MANUF., POSS. OF OTHER SUB. IN SCH. I, II, III OR FLUNITRAZEPAM OR ANALOGUE, W.I.T.D. - 1ST OFFENSE DRUGS / MANUF., POSS. OF SCH. IV DRUGS, EXCEPT FLUNITRAZEPAM, WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE - 1ST OFFENSE DRUGS / MDP, NARCOTIC DRUGS IN SCH. I(B) & (C), LSD, AND SCHED. II - 1ST OFFENSE-NEWBERRY CO.