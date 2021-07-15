S.C. Congressman Jim Clyburn wraps up ‘Help is Here Town Hall Tour’

Wednesday was the fifth and final town hall in the series of events

Hopkins, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn was in the Midlands Wednesday for his “Help is here Town Hall Tour.”

Clyburn has been making the rounds through South Carolina communities trying to explain the “Child Tax Credit” and “Affordable Care Act”.

Clyburn says the series of tours is a perfect opportunity to discuss parts of the America Rescue Plan – and how some of the 1.9 trillion dollars will benefit families.