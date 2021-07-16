City of Columbia partners with Prisma Health for free COVID-19 vaccine clinic

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– We’ve told you about the City of Columbia’s effort to get more South Carolinians vaccinated by offering a chance to enter to win free flights with American Airlines. If want your chance to enter, one of those free vaccination events is this week.

Prisma Health will have a vaccination clinic at the Drew Wellness Center on 2101 Walker Solomon Way on Friday, July 16 from 1-4 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine will be available to everyone ages 12 and older.

Anyone who gets vaccinated at this site will be entered for a chance to win two free round trip tickets from American Airlines. The winner will be randomly selected by a drawing at a date to be announced in August say officials.