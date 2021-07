City of Columbia to host Job Fair

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia is hosting a job fair.

It will take place at the Drew Wellness Center on July 22 from 10am to 2pm.

Organizers say a Career Coach will be on-site, and multiple workshops will be available to participants.

When: Thursday July 22, 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Solomon Way, Columbia SC, 29201