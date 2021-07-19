DHEC accepting grant applications for vaccination awareness efforts

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– DHEC is accepting grant applications from organizations wanting to coordinate grassroots COVID-19 vaccination awareness efforts.

The agency says it will distribute a total of $5 million in grants from money it received from the US Department of Health and Human Services.

DHEC is looking for groups and individuals seeking to distribute vaccination information materials, host informational seminars, or to place public service ads on-line and on social media.

For details on how to apply click here.

The deadline to apply is August 5th.