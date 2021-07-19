Local Living: Pet Adoption Special, plus ‘Pigskin Poets’ at the Richland Library

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living — The City of Columbia’s Youth Soccer league has kicked off registration.

Children ages 3 to 12 can register online or at the City’s Parks and Recreation office on Parkside Drive.

The registration fee is $25 per person and the season begins in September.

The deadline to sign up is August 20, 2021. Register online at https://www.columbiasc.gov/ parks-recreation/online- registration

Columbia Animal Services is offering a sweet summer adoption special!

Now through the end of the month all pet adoptions are $10.

If you are interested in adopting you can visit the Columbia Animal Shelter at 127 Humane Lane.

Are you ready for some football?

The Richland Library is teaming up with the gamecocks for the 25th annual Pigskin Poets. This year the event is online.

Wednesday July 21st from 10:30am-10:45am, you can grab your gamecock gear and watch the student athletes from the University of South Carolina’s Football team read stories.

The Richland Library is streaming the free event online on their Facebook page. https://www.richlandlibrary.com/event/2021-07-21/pigskin-poets

The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a series of free teen nights.

The next “Prime Time in the Park” is Friday July 23 from 7 to 10-pm.

Organizers say the free event provides a fun and safe environment for all teens between the ages 13 to 17.

The Badges and Parks Basketball Alliance game will be at the Pinehurst Park.

