City of Columbia, SC DHEC & Prisma Health to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The City of Columbia, SC DHEC & Prisma Health will offer free COVID-19 vaccinations at city operated facilities this month and next month.
It’s all part of the city’s goal to increase vaccination efforts across the Midlands as a part of the Mayor’s “It’s YOUR Shot, Columbia” campaign.
You can get your shot at the vaccination clinic in the Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Solomon Way on the following days:
- Tuesday, July 20 @ 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, July 27 @ 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Prisma Health will help distribute the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 and older.
Starting next month, SC DHEC will administer all three vaccinations from Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at multiple clinics on the following days:
- Thursday, August 5, 2021, Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue
- Wednesday, August 11, 2021, Martin Luther King Park, 2300 Greene St.
- Tuesday, August 24, 2021, Melrose Park, 1500 Fairview Drive
- Thursday, August 26, 2021, Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway
For more updates on upcoming vaccination clinics near you, please visit Resilient Columbia’s website.