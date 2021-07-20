COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The City of Columbia, SC DHEC & Prisma Health will offer free COVID-19 vaccinations at city operated facilities this month and next month.

It’s all part of the city’s goal to increase vaccination efforts across the Midlands as a part of the Mayor’s “It’s YOUR Shot, Columbia” campaign.

You can get your shot at the vaccination clinic in the Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Solomon Way on the following days:

Tuesday, July 20 @ 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 27 @ 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Prisma Health will help distribute the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 and older.

Starting next month, SC DHEC will administer all three vaccinations from Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at multiple clinics on the following days:

Thursday, August 5, 2021, Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

Wednesday, August 11, 2021, Martin Luther King Park, 2300 Greene St.

Tuesday, August 24, 2021, Melrose Park, 1500 Fairview Drive

Thursday, August 26, 2021, Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway

For more updates on upcoming vaccination clinics near you, please visit Resilient Columbia’s website.