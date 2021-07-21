Driver dies after hitting a utility pole on Cope Road in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that happened on Tuesday.

Authorities say it took place at Cope Road near SC Highway 70 after 6:40 p.m.

According to troopers, the driver of a 2017 Nissan Sedan ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, then ran off the left side of the road, which caused the vehicle to overturn and hit a utility pole.

Highway Patrol says the driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was entrapped and died on scene.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim.