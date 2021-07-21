SCHP: One person dies after three vehicle collision on I-77 in Richland County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say one person is dead after a three vehicle collision in Richland County on Tuesday. Authorities say it happened around 6:30 a.m. on I-77 South, near mile marker 17.

According to investigators, the driver of a Ford Mustang spun out and was hit by a tractor trailer, causing the Mustang to hit a guard rail. Officials say the tractor trailer then hit a Chevy Equinox, which later hit the Mustang after it re-entered the roadway.

Authorities say the driver of the Mustang died while the other two drivers were not injured.