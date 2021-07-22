President Biden hopeful lawmakers will reach agreement on infrastructure deal next week

CNN– President Joe Biden is looking ahead to Monday, when he expects lawmakers to come to an agreement on an infrastructure deal. In theory, it would be $1.2 trillion in total spending, with nearly $600 billion to repair physical infrastructure like roads and bridges, and bolster broadband networks.

Wednesday, the Senate took up a test vote on the bill to start debate, but Senate Republicans voted against it. That is in part because it’s not done, but the bipartisan group of lawmakers working on the deal released a statement saying they’d made significant progress and are close to a final agreement.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will have to schedule another vote for next week.