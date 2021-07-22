SCDEW: Decrease in initial unemployment insurance claims last week

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported a decrease in initial unemployment insurance claims for last week.

According to the department, during the week of July 11 – 17, there were 2,403 initial claims that were filed.

That’s a decrease of 87 initial claims filed from the previous week of July 4 – 10, where 2,490 claims were filed.

According to SC DEW, since March 15, 2020, 912,746 total initial unemployment insurance claims have been filed in the Palmetto State.

The department has paid out a total of more than $6.5 billion since March 15 of last year in a combination of the following:

Regular state Unemployment Insurance benefits

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program

Extended Benefits

Lost Wages Assistance program

The U.S. Department of Labor says the number of jobless claims increased last week to 419,000, the most in two months, from 368,000 the previous week.