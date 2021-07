Animal chewing through cable causes cell service outage in parts of the Midlands Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Deputies in Newberry County say a rodent is to blame for a major cell phone service outage across parts of the Midlands Thursday.

Officials say an animal chewed through a major fiber optic cable between Prosperity and Newberry. The break caused service outages in Newberry, Saluda and Lexington counties. Crews are working to repair the problem.