For the Health of It: Understanding eye therapy

Tyler Ryan and Hima Dalal discuss options for eye therapy

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Vision is a very important sense, which we all can agree. Our memory, balance system, coordination, and life experiences are based on eyesight. Eye muscles, however, according to Hima Dalal, can become weak and cause issues with your ability to see. Examples of which include Bell’s palsy, macular degeneration, retinal detachment, ptosis, and aging.

Your optic nerve can experience damage as the result from an injury to your eye, concussion, migraine headaches, stroke, MS, and sudden increases in blood pressure, just to name a few. Neurological deficit of optic nerve can also decrease balance and coordination. Children with dyslexia, learning disabilities, and/or poor postural control can benefit from integrative eye exercise under the supervision of an integrative occupation therapist. The OT will evaluate your eye muscle power, your visual depth perception, visual motor coordination, fine motor coordination, and help you strengthen your vision, eye muscles, and your integration of sensory information. We often use the phrase, “Keep an eye on it”, which is very appropriate. Don’t ignore if you have any eye issues.

Contact your occupational therapist for a free screening or treatment. You can also reach out to Hima Dalal at hdalal@corahealth.com or visit the ‘Hima Dalal Integrative Health’ Facebook page for further questions!