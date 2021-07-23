Gov. McMaster presents 2021 SC Historic Preservation Awards

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Friday afternoon, Governor Henry McMaster presented the 2021 South Carolina Historic Preservation Awards.

The awards are given each year to recognize exceptional accomplishments in preservation, rehabilitation and interpretation of the state’s architectural and cultural heritage. Governor McMaster says it is important to honor the past as we look to the future.

Also Friday, Preservation Society Director Michael Bedenbaugh was awarded the Order of the Palmetto.