Gov. McMaster presents 2021 SC Historic Preservation Awards

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Friday afternoon, Governor Henry McMaster presented the 2021 South Carolina Historic Preservation Awards.

The awards are given each year to recognize exceptional accomplishments in preservation, rehabilitation and interpretation of the state’s architectural and cultural heritage. Governor McMaster says it is important to honor the past as we look to the future.

Also Friday, Preservation Society Director Michael Bedenbaugh was awarded the Order of the Palmetto.

Categories: News, State
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts