Local author to hold book signing to raise money for Rett Syndrome research

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A local author is holding a book signing this weekend to raise money for Rett Syndrome research in honor of her late daughter.

Stephanie Gives-Winckler, author and illustrator of “Mommy & Me Under the Magnolia Tree” will have her event this Sunday at Robert Mills House & Gardens on 1616 Blanding Street, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Her book is a poem that honors the memory of her daughter Tiffanie Nina Simone, who died in 2011 after battling Rett Syndrome, which is a rare genetic disorder that occurs almost exclusively in females, affecting brain development and resulting in severe mental and physical disability.

It follows Tiffanie remembering her favorite activities with her mother as they enjoy the spring season under the magnolia tree in Columbia.

The event will have a live reading of the book, as well as signed and unsigned book copies available for purchase!

It also has donating opportunities to support the International Rett Syndrome Foundation’s SC Strollathon to raise money for more research on the disease, along with plenty of food and drinks for the family!

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

You can also purchase the book on Amazon.