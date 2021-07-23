SLED analyst discusses prints found in Nathaniel Rowland’s car

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– ABC Columbia was at the courthouse for the mistaken rideshare murder trial. Friday marks the fourth day of testimony, with the prosecution still building its case to the jury. The jury heard and saw new evidence that puts both Nathaniel Rowland and Samantha Josephson’s cell phones were in the same place at the same time.

Additional testimony Friday included crime scene experts testifying about the finger and footprints found on the inside of Nathaniel Rowland’s car. A SLED analyst said the prints belonged to Samantha Josephson.