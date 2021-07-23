Sumter PD: Two arrested during investigation into vehicle break-ins, police looking for third man

1/2 Shepard Mug Tyrell Shepard Courtesy: Sumter Police Department

2/2 Pauling Virgel Pauling Courtesy: Sumter Police Department



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department says two men have been arrested in connection with a string of vehicle break-ins at two subdivisions in the city. Police say they are still looking for a third man who was able to evade officers.

According to authorities, the break-ins occurred Sunday night into Monday morning, and handguns were among the items reportedly stolen. In total, authorities say at least 13 vehicles were broken into, with three being left unlocked and 10 having their windows broken. Investigators are asking residents of The Retreat and the Palisades at Carter’s Mill Apartments to look through any surveillance video from that night and report anything unusual.

Police say they were able to bring two suspects into custody at one of the apartments. Authorities say 25-year-old Tyrell Shepard, of Columbia, is charged with criminal conspiracy, unlawful carrying of a pistol, simple possession of marijuana, giving false information to police and 13 counts of entering auto. Additionally, officials say Shepard faces charges with the Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services. Police say 27-year-old Virgel Pauling, of Winnsboro, faces a count of criminal conspiracy, identity fraud and 13 counts of entering auto. They were both taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

Police are looking for a third man they say was with Shepard and Pauling. Investigators say the man was able to leave the area, steal a vehicle and evade authorities after a high-speed chase Monday afternoon in Richland County. Authorities say that vehicle has since been recovered.

Anyone with information about this incident or who the third suspect is, call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted online at www.p3tips.com.