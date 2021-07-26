14-year-old girl recovering from accidental shooting at mobile home park in Camden

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Kershaw County deputies say a 14-year-old girl is recovering after an accidental shooting on Saturday. Authorities say it happened at the Hermitage Farms Mobile Home Park in Camden.

According to investigators, the victim told EMS it was accidental. Authorities say she suffered non-life threatening injuries. A 16-year-old boy later called deputies, telling them he was the shooter and that it was accidental.

This incident remains under investigation.