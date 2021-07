Midlands Mugshots- July 25

15/19

RAYSOR, RANDALL DEVON

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WITHOUT B.A. 2ND OFFENSE POSSESSION OTHER CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE I TO V - 1ST OFFENSE DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION - 1ST OFFENSE FAILURE TO RETURN DRIVERS LICENSE AFTER SUSP OPEN CONTAINER OF LIQUOR / UNLAWFUL TRANSPORTATION OF ALCOHOLIC LIQUORS FAILURE TO DIM HEADLIGHTS POSSESSION OF MORE THAN ONE DRIVERS LICENSE-KERSHAW CO.