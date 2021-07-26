NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcycle passenger involved in a collision this month died on Sunday.

Troopers say the incident happened July 17 on SC Highway 34 near Quaker Road before 4 p.m.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2012 Kubota Farm Tractor went to turn left on Quaker Road, when the driver of a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle tried to pass but hit the tractor, ejecting both riders from the motorcycle.

Authorities say the driver was injured and taken to a hospital, while the tractor driver wasn’t injured.

This incident remains under investigation.