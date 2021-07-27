Lexington PD need help identifying shoplifting suspect at Ulta on Sunset Boulevard
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Police in Lexington are searching for whoever stole more than $1,000 in merchandise from a beauty store. Investigators say the person seen in these surveillance images stole the items from Ulta on Sunset Boulevard.
Authorities say the shoplifter was the passenger in a silver Nissan Altima that had a paper tag.
If you recognize this person, call Detective Heath at 803-951-4642 or email at kheath@lexsc.com.