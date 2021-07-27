Victim identified in collision on SC Highway 34 in Newberry

NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a collision this month.

Coroner Laura Kneece says Tammy Bullard Hughes, 42, died on Sunday, after the collision happened on July 17 at SC Highway 34 before 4 p.m.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, she was the passenger of a motorcycle that hit a tractor, which ejected both riders.

Troopers say the motorcycle driver was injured and taken to a hospital, while the tractor driver wasn’t hurt.

This incident is under investigation.