WATCH: Shane Beamer and Dabo Swinney talk 2021 Palmetto Bowl

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After not getting a Clemson-South Carolina showdown in 2020 due to the pandemic, the 2021 edition of the Palmetto Bowl should make up for lost time.

In addition to bringing back the state’s oldest rivalry, it will also be Shane Beamer’s first matchup with Clemson as the head coach of South Carolina.

Tuesday night at the South Carolina Coaches for Charity event, Dabo Swinney and Beamer met in-person for the first time since Beamer took over in Columbia. They spoke with the media about the upcoming season, as well as the respect they have for each other that goes back to when they were both assistants at Clemson and South Carolina.

This year’s Palmetto Bowl will take place on Saturday, November 27 at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium.