5 wounded, 2 critically in downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say five people have been wounded and two of them are in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday near downtown Charleston.

Investigators are still trying to figure out where the shooting started and who was involved. Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said at a news conference 90 minutes after the shooting that he was certain it involved gangs.

Reynolds says the nation, state and Charleston all have a violent crime problem.

The police chief says this shooting and a number of other ones recently in Charleston have involved gangs, guns and retaliation. No arrests have been made.