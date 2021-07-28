Climate Change is Wiping Out California Salmon

The planet is warming. And that’s not good news for salmon in California. The persistent heat is causing the water temperature in the rivers to soar. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) confirmed that there will be a “near-complete loss” for all juvenile chinook salmon in the Sacramento River.

You can read the whole article here:

https://www.kcra.com/article/officials-extreme-heat-will-soon-kill-nearly-all-young-salmon-in-one-california-river/37023454