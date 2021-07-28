Governor McMaster signs bill to help protect vulnerable adults from scammers

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill designed to prevent the elderly and other vulnerable adults from falling prey to scammers. Wednesday afternoon, the governor signed the bill that gives financial institutions the authority to decline certain financial transactions if fraud is suspected.

Officials say scam artists frequently target our state’s senior citizens.

“Taking advantage of vulnerable adults for financial gain happens all too often in this country,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “Enabling our financial institutions to take action and fight back is an important step in protecting South Carolinians from exploitation and will help to ensure their financial security.”

The law takes effect immediately.