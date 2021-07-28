Sumter mom loses more than 120 pounds during the pandemic

SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO) – One Sumter mom didn’t let the pandemic stop her from losing more than 120 pounds.

Curtis spoke with Whitney Lucas, a client at the Workout Anytime gym in Sumter on 493 North Guignard Drive, about how she motivated herself to lose all of that weight during the pandemic.

She also spoke about the importance of exercise, setting up a workout plan and setting some weight loss goals to hit along the way.

Lucas says she was part of a three-month weight loss challenge at the Workout Anytime that ended in October and followed a keto diet to help keep her diabetic sugar

For more information on how you can start your weight loss journey, visit Sumter’s Workout Anytime website.