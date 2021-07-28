Superintendent Spearman encourages others to wear their mask and for those eligible to get vaccinated

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As the Delta variant spreads rapidly across the country, infections among the vaccinated and unvaccinated are increasing. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is updating its mask guidance for all Americans. This guidance also includes a recommendation for schools to mandate mask wearing for any kids over the age of two.

While new legislation in South Carolina prohibits schools in the state from mandating masks, Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman plans to wear one and encourages others to do the same. Spearman also encourages anyone eligible for the vaccine to roll up their sleeves and get the shot.

South Carolina’s percent of those fully vaccinated is among the lowest in the country, at just over 44%. While only about 70 Delta variant cases have been confirmed in the Palmetto State, health experts believe that number is in the thousands and that it will soon become the most dominant strain of COVID-19.

Governor Henry McMaster is against any mask mandate and says its time for a reliance on individual responsibility.