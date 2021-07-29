Residents try to beat the heat as the Midlands deals with high temperatures

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In downtown Columbia, a high concentration of buildings in urban areas can make it warmer than surrounding areas, but there are times of the day it’s better to be outdoors than others. No matter where you are from, keeping yourself cool is important. ABC Columbia’s Alex Tejada spoke with community members about beating the heat.

For those without air conditioni, the Lexington Police Department offers one free fan per family through its “Operation Cool Down” drive. They are however running low on fans and asking for donations if you have an extra box fan.