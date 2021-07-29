WWE superstar Apollo Crews is coming to the WWE Live Supershow at Colonial Life Arena!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The World Wrestling Entertainment is wrestling its way to Columbia for a special show in August.

Curtis spoke with WWE superstar Apollo Crews about the WWE Live Supershow at the Colonial Life Arena on Sunday, August 15.

After he showed off the guns, Crews spoke about what the fans can expect at the high-flying, pulse-pounding show and which superstars will be there to thrill the crowd!

To buy your tickets, visit Ticketmaster’s website.