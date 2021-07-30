Consumer News: Several dog food products being recalled, Pez responds to viral TikTok and more

CNN– Sunshine Mills has voluntarily recalled several dog food products because of mold. The Food and Drug Administration says the items have elevated levels of aflatoxin, a poisonous carcinogen produced by certain molds. The food was sold under the brand names Triumph, Evolve, Wild Harvest, Nurture Farms, Pure Being and Elm. No illnesses have been reported. Aflatoxin can be harmful to pets if consumed in significant quantities. Symptoms include sluggishness, reluctance to eat, vomiting, yellowish tint to the eyes or gums and diarrhea.

Some United Airlines passengers can now order food and snacks days before they board their flights. United Airlines has opened its new pre-order option to customers flying on select routes. The airline says they can order food, snacks and beverages up to five days before a flight, using its website or mobile app. Passengers will still be able to order their food and drinks during the flight also.

The candy known for its unique dispenser is schooling TikTok on the proper way to load it. Pez Candy tweeted a video message about the “right” way to load a Pez dispenser. The post was made in response to a viral video showing a TikTok user loading the candy through the bottom of the dispenser. Pez says the video is fake, and you cannot load its wrapped candy roll from the bottom. With a little skill, however, you can unroll it and slide all twelve candy pieces in at once.