Lexington PD looking for individuals suspected of stealing utility trailers from River Bluff HS

1/4 LPD River Bluff HS Trailer Theft 1 Utility trailer theft at River Bluff High School Source: Lexington Police Department

2/4 LPD River Bluff HS Trailer Theft 3 Utility trailer theft at River Bluff High School Source: Lexington Police Department

3/4 LPD River Bluff HS Trailer Theft 4 Utility trailer theft at River Bluff High School Source: Lexington Police Department

4/4 LPD River Bluff HS Trailer Theft 5 Utility trailer theft at River Bluff High School Source: Lexington Police Department







COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department is asking for your help finding the drivers of two trucks who are suspected of stealing two utility trailers from River Bluff High School. Police say the incident occurred on July 15.

Authorities say the pickup trucks have aftermarket rims and other customizations. They say the trucks may be Chevrolet Silverados.

If you have any information about this incident, contact SRO Hare at 803-359-6260 or by email at dhare@lexsc.com.