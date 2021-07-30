Local Living: Harlem Globetrotters and Professional Bull Riders coming to Colonial Life Arena!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their talents to the Midlands in a show called the “Spread Game Tour” on August 5. The show is described as part streetball from the players who defined it, and part interactive family entertainment. The new tour is promised to show off the best of the Globetrotters’ talent and game. Tickets go on sale at ticketmaster.com this Friday at 10 a.m.

The top bull riders in the country are bucking into the Midlands this summer! The Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whiskey Velocity Tour will be at Colonial Life Arena on Saturday, August 7. This will be the second appearance of the PBR Tour in Columbia. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, on ticketmaster.com, starting at $15.