New study suggests vaccines alone will not stop the spread of virus variants

CNN– A new study supports mask wearing for people already vaccinated against COVID-19. Researchers say vaccination alone will not be able to stop new variants from spreading. In fact, the study concludes vaccination may actually help more vaccine-resistant strains evolve.

The authors say wearing masks and practicing social distancing can help stop the virus from spreading and mutating. According to researchers, the virus will not stop changing until almost everyone has been vaccinated.

The study was published in the journal Nature Scientific Reports.