Clemson Tigers CB Fred Davis II charged after driving 115 mph in 55-mph zone, crash that injured postal worker

Clemson cornerback Fred Davis II surrendered to police Sunday after they charged him with misdemeanor reckless driving for allegedly driving 115 mph and causing a wreck that seriously injured a postal worker on July 21.

Davis, 19, was released on bond.

According to a release from the Clemson Police Department, Davis was allegedly driving 60 miles over the speed limit in a 55-mph speed zone when he crashed his car into the rear of a mail carrier’s truck.

WSPA-TV in Greenville, South Carolina, reported last month that the mail truck flipped over into oncoming traffic after being struck by the Dodge Charger that Davis was driving. Two other vehicles collided while trying to avoid the mail truck, according to the station.

“This willful and wanton action severely limited his ability to navigate safely through traffic and caused Davis to lose control of his vehicle prior to the collision,” Clemson police said in a statement. “The injuries the mail carrier sustained in this crash are severe and will require months or longer for recovery.”

The statement noted that current South Carolina law does not allow for enhanced penalties for reckless driving that results in serious bodily injury; there is a bill being considered in the South Carolina legislature that would add that enhancement.

“These egregious and aggressive driving acts that result in serious injury to another need to have appropriate penalty,” Clemson Police Chief Jorge Campos said. “In most cases, the injured suffer much pain, multiple medical procedures, lengthy recovery times, and whose freedom to live life injury free are taken from them. The offender, especially if they are not hurt, currently only have a few hurdles to navigate and get to live life freely, while the injured do not.”

Davis, a freshman from Jacksonville, Florida, is expected to compete for playing time in the Tigers’ secondary this season. He had 13 tackles and two pass breakups in 11 games as a true freshman in 2020.

A Clemson spokesman told The State of Columbia, South Carolina, that Davis wasn’t injured during the wreck.

“Fred Davis remains with the program but will be subject to internal discipline. Grounds for internal discipline for misdemeanor charges like this are covered under the terms of the Clemson Student-Athlete Handbook, which says that the head coach can recommend a course of action, and upon concurrence of the designated [Clemson University Athletics Department] administrator, administer sanctions,” the team spokesman said.