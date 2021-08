Prisma Health joining Red Cross in call for Blood Donations

Area Blood supply is low and officials are asking for Blood donations

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Rolling up your sleeves for a good cause : Prisma Health is joining the Red Cross in calling for blood donations.

A spokesperson for Prisma Health says the summer is normally a time when supplies are low, but that has been made much worse by the pandemic.

To learn more about how and where you can give blood, visit www.redcrossblood.org.