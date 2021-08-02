Consumer News: Royal Caribbean expanding COVID-19 testing requirements, Disney updates vaccine guidelines more employees and more

CNN– Royal Caribbean is expanding its coronavirus testing requirements in U.S. waters. It now requires passengers over the age of two, including those who are vaccinated, to show a negative test before boarding cruises of five nights or longer. The test must be done no more than three days before boarding. This comes as six Royal Caribbean passengers tested positive for coronavirus on a seven-night cruise. Four of them had been vaccinated.

Disney Parks released new COVID-19 vaccine guidelines for its employees. The company is requiring vaccines for all salaried and non-union hourly employees working at sites in the U.S. Employees who aren’t vaccinated and working on-site will have 60 days to get a shot. Those working from home must provide verification of vaccination before they return to work. All new hires will be required to be fully vaccinated before beginning employment. The company is also in discussions with union representatives.

Congressman James Clyburn called on President Joe Biden to extend the eviction moratorium. Right now, millions of Americans who are behind on their rent could soon be evicted as the federal moratorium period ended over the weekend. John Lorinc has more.