UPDATE: Missing woman last seen Saturday on Chapin Road found

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– UPDATE: The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says Ms. Peeples has been found and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

ORIGINAL POST (08/02/2021)

Deputies in Lexington County need your help to find a missing woman last seen Saturday.

Authorities say 68-year-old Deborah Peeples, who has recently had memory issues, was last seen driving her black dodge pickup truck on Chapin Road and was headed to her home on Raymond Finch Drive in Prosperity. According to investigators, she never made it home and might have been in the Neeses/Springfield area Sunday afternoon.

Deputies say her truck was found near where Pond Branch Road and Calks Ferry Road cross.

If you know where she is, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.