Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19 after being vaccinated last December

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Monday, Senator Lindsey Graham announced via Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19. The United States senator from South Carolina was vaccinated for COVID-19 back in December, but says he started experiencing flu-like symptoms on Saturday night.

I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms. I will be quarantining for ten days. I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 2, 2021

Senator Graham says he feels like he has a sinus infection and has mild symptoms. He says he will quarantine for ten days.

The senator added that he is glad that he has been vaccinated as his symptoms would be much worse otherwise.