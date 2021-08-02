Officials with DHEC and Prisma Health kick off SC Immunization Awareness Week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Monday morning, officials with DHEC and Prisma Health held a press conference to kick off South Carolina Immunization Awareness Week.

Currently, anyone over the age of 12 is eligible to receive the vaccine, but health experts say that less than 10% of those between the ages of 20-26 have done so, compared to over 75% of seniors.

Herd immunity against COVID-19 is not the only goal. Prisma Health pediatricians say that the children are lagging behind when it comes to other vaccines, including those against tetanus, whooping cough and measles. Dr. Burch says that the second wave of coronavirus cases has resulted in more children being admitted to Prisma Health Children’s Hospital with different respiratory illnesses.

She and other pediatricians worry about a potential lack of precautions in schools as kids go back in the fall. They urge school children and staff to continue to wear a mask, whether they are mandated or not.